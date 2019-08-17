Over 3,300 Va. Beach Dominion Energy customers were without power due to ‘animal’ Saturday morning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — According to Dominion Energy’s Outage Summary, 3,308 customers were without power Saturday morning.

Reports by Dominion Energy claim the power was out in areas of Northampton Blvd. for nearly an hour due to an ‘animal’.





On their website, Dominion Energy says weather is the leading cause of outages, but people and animals can also be a factor.

Typically, animals do the most damage when they climb onto or inside energized equipment, according to Dominion Energy.

10 On Your Side is working to learn what animal caused the outage and exactly how long the area was without power.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.