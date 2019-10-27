Outlook Beach in Hampton is closed due to oil spill

News

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Officials in Hampton have closed Outlook Beach until further notice as they investigate an oil spill.

The spill may have originated at the mouth of the James River made its way toward Ft. Monroe.

Officials believe oil may be moving toward Buckroe Beach.

Multiple agencies such as The Virginia Marine Resources Commission, Department of Environmental Quality, Ft. Monroe Authority, National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration, and the Coast Guard are monitoring the spill.

