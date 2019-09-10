Outer Banks rallies to recover after hit from Hurricane Dorian

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Recovery efforts continue after Hurricane Dorian battered the Outer Banks on Friday.

Power is nearly restored to everyone, but there’s still a long road ahead before things are back to normal for residents.

If there is anything we know about these communities here in the Outer Banks, is they are resilient and can come back from anything.

Take Avalon Pier for example. Dorian took hundreds of feet from the end of the pier, but in only a couple of days people have raised nearly $10,000 to repair it.

“After seeing what sandy did to it, it really puts a dagger in your hear you know,” said Scott Jones. He goes fishing out here almost every day, but thanks to Dorian, his beloved pier is missing nearly half its length.

“It looks like the end of the earth, like you can just drop right down,” he said.

In Manteo, owners of local tree companies have already begun their hard work.

“This is the fifth as of this morning, and I’ve got about 15 more,” said Ryan Dodson with Eastern Tree Service. He said they weren’t expecting this type of devastation.

Through the roof we consider them priority one damage, so we are trying to take down anything that is on the roofs and on structures.”

Some structures didn’t have to worry about a tree because the wind itself ripped off the roof.

Despite what’s ahead, these locals say it’s nothing because the community has their back.

“It’s just the nature of the beast I guess, you know what I mean, it’s nature. That’s what happens, we deal with it down here because it a beautiful area and we enjoy living here,” Dodson said.

Some places were spared, such as Fish Heads in Nags Head, where the restaurant and pier were open Monday.

“Nothing too damaging here on the pier, but we did have a couple pilings from Avalon Pier and Nags Head Pier, as well that we’re just kind of hung up under there and made their way up, ” said Logan Melichar. He said they’re hoping to be a support system, a place where people can relax.

“I feel like every time a hurricane comes or any major natural disaster happens it really brings the community closer together, everyone works as a good team,” Melichar said.