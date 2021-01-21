Outer Banks Hospital, Pirate’s Cove Realty, & Homeowners’ Association made a big difference for Foster Children this past holiday

DARE CO, N.C. (WAVY) – This past holiday season, the Outer Banks Hospital, Pirate’s Cove Realty, and the Homeowners’ Association’s Santa’s Lil’ Pirates Program were contributors in helping foster children in Dare County.

Dare County officials said Pirates Cove has been involved in making the holidays special for foster children in the area for eighteen years.

Pirates Cove donated $3,000 to the Foster Children’s Fund which is used for Christmas gifts, birthday gifts, and other special items throughout the year for children that are in foster care.

In addition, this past holiday season 11 children in the custody of the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services received donated gifts from Pirates Cove.

The Outer Banks Hospital donated gifts for the third year to the young adults that are in the Foster Care program.

The hospital also purchased gifts for four young adults in the care of the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services.

“We are so appreciative for all that the Santa’s Lil’ Pirates Program and The Outer Banks Hospital do for these children and young adults,” said Brittany Canter, Foster Home Licensing Social Worker with Dare County Department of Health & Human Services.

For more information on the Foster Children’s Fund and to learn more about the opportunity to become a Foster Parent, please call the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services’ Social Services Division at 252.475.5500.

