Outdoor light causes fire at Willoughby Harbor Marina

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a fire at the Willoughby Harbor Marina on Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to a commercial structure at 8:07 a.m. in the 1500 block of Bayville Street. First arriving units found flames on the outside of the building and extinguished the fire quickly before it could spread inside of the structure.

The fire was marked under control at 8:42 a.m. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical from an exterior light on the side of the building that malfunctioned.