Oregon woman tracks boyfriend’s cell phone to fatal crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people died in a single car crash that was discovered after Linn County, Oregon deputies stopped to help a woman whose hazard lights were on late Wednesday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. deputies on patrol saw a woman standing outside her car on Rock Hill Drive west of Lebanon, authorities said. She told them her boyfriend and brother were overdue and she drove to the spot by tracking her boyfriend’s cell phone.

A short search in the area led deputies to spot a red Toyota MR2 upside down about 50 yards off the road in blackberry bushes. Two people inside — 27-year-old Steven Marlen and 20-year-old Jacob Wibbens — were dead.

Marlen was the woman’s boyfriend, Wibbens her brother.

Investigators said Marlen was headed west and somehow went off the road and lost control. Both Marlen and Wibbens were wearing their seatbelts but did not survive the rollover crash.

It’s not known exactly what caused the crash.