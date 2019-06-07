Orange ribbons for gun violence awareness honor VB shooting victims

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The community continues to support the victims and families of the tragedy in Virginia Beach. In the Ashville Park/Ranier Village area, mailboxes, poles and doors are adorned with bright orange ribbons and bows.

Orange is the color for National Gun Violence Awareness Day, but also a way to remember the neighborhood contractor, Herbert ‘Bert’ Snelling. Snelling was in charge of building and maintaining many of the neighborhood homes with Eagle Construction.

Neighbors like Leslie Klosterman say the ribbons are a small way to stand with Bert, his family and all of those affected by last week’s shooting.

“It just doesn’t feel real. I knew him as an employee working on my house, and for the people who were in his life everyday, I just can’t even imagine what they are going through,” said Klosterman.”

Whenever I opened the door, I was grateful to see Bert there, I always felt he was on my side, and he was there to help, and he was always smiling and friendly. I just really appreciated opening the door and knowing it was him on the other side.”

The color orange is also front and center in Virginia’s Capitol on Friday.

Earlier this week, Governor Ralph Northam called for gun control legislative measures in the wake of the tragedy in Virginia Beach. On Friday, he announced that July 9 will be the date for that special session.