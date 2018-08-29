Operation School Supplies surpasses previous year’s success

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Another 10 On Your Side success, thanks to our generous Hampton Roads community.

Your donations to 10 On Your Side Operation School Supplies throughout August total more than 80,000 items. This amounts to a 10 percent increase over last year!

“It’s amazing how people’s hearts and wallets opened up here in Hampton Roads, so to see it all the four Fridays we did the events and to see the culmination of it here… the things I see we’re providing to all of Hampton Roads are absolutely the things that kids need,” said Don Hisler, Office Depot District Manager.

Harrison’s Moving & Storage made their last pickup of items and helped sort everything with Office Depot, Office Max and our 10 On Your Side Promotions team.

Our 12 participating school districts will pick up the donated supplies Thursday and get them into classrooms as students head back to school next week.

To see if your school is involved, or to learn more about this mission, visit the WAVY.com Operation School Supplies page.