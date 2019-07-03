Operation Dry Water kicking off this holiday weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A nationwide law enforcement operation will take place this weekend on waterways.

Local, state, and federal agencies will be out cracking down on boating under the influence.

Operation Dry Water launched in 2009 and has since pulled over 1.3 million boaters resulting in the arrests of more than 3,500, according to its webpage.

Last year in Virginia, there were 87 boating accidents the weekend before Fourth of July involving 92 boats. 17 percent of them involved alcohol according to Virginia Conservation Police Sergeant Steve Garvis.

Garvis, who has served for 25 years, says many people boat under the influence because they don’t look at it in the same capacity of using a vehicle.

“You get in your car, everyone thinks of it as transportation going from point a to point b. You get in your boat, it’s recreation and they just forget about the fact it requires the same skill level and concentration to operate,” he said.

Garvis says the wind, sun, and waves can all intensify the effects of alcohol or drugs, which can result in fatal results for boaters.

Virginia Conservation Police and others know what to look for to spot boaters under the influence.

Garvis says they will also be out checking to see if boaters have required safety gear such as life jackets, floating rings, fire extinguishers and flares.

“If you do not have these items on board, they’re all summonsable or ticketable offenses,” he said.

Garvis says that pulling over boaters can also be beneficial because it helps them check to see where safety equipment is actually stored.

He wants boaters to be prepared heading into the weekend by knowing ahead of time where it is.

“Enjoy your holiday, be safe, don’t drink, wear your life jackets, and have a good time,” he said.

Garvis says law enforcement will also be out checking to see if passengers are hanging over the boats.

Operation Dry Water goes from July 5 to 7.