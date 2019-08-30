Operation Blessing volunteers prepare to help with Hurricane Dorian

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — As Floridians hunker down or evacuate ahead of Dorian, volunteers in Hampton Roads are loading up trucks, ready to head down and lend a helping hand.

The convoy from Operation Blessing is preparing to leave their warehouse in Chesapeake at 7 a.m. Friday morning. They’re bringing a powerful generator, a trailer to base out of, and a box truck full of supplies.

“Now we’ve packed it up with pallets of non-perishable items, bar and chain oil to support our chainsaw operations, two pallets of trash bags and a couple of other items that are going to be needed immediately once we get down to Florida,” said Blake Mueller, the deployment manager for Operation Blessing.

The crew of four leaving tomorrow morning will meet up with another crew of four Already at the operation Blessings warehouse in Ocala, Florida.

Once in Ocala, the teams will prepare to head out to wherever Dorian hits hardest.

Mueller tells us they amount of work ahead will determine how long their crews will stay.

“We’ll stay as long as we need to to meet the needs of the community.”