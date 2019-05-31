Cape Hatteras National Seashore lifts fire ban

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. — The Cape Hatteras National Seashore is lifting its beach fire ban that went into effect on May 30.

The ban was issued due to abnormally dry conditions that could increase the risk of beach fires.

Once the ban is lifted at 5 p.m. Monday, June 10, beach fire permits may be used in appropriate locations. In certain areas of the shore, charcoal and gas grills can continue to be used, but not for open fires.

Seashore visitors should properly dispose of cigarettes. Park officials also remind guests to park in designated areas, otherwise hot mufflers could ignite brush.