NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk woman lost nearly $50,000 when she fell victim to a spoofing scam impacting Navy Federal Credit Union users.

Spoofing is when a scammer uses a fake caller ID to post as someone else.

10 On Your Side spoke to the woman who documented her experience in a story you’ll see Only On 10.

Kimberlyn Blakey applied for a $5,000 loan this past October. A few days later she got a call from a man claiming to be with Navy Federal Credit Union. Now, her account is locked with a negative balance of $47,000.

“I didn’t look at the number,” Blakey said. “I looked at the caller ID.”

Blakey said her phone’s caller ID said Navy Federal Credit Union. The man on the phone, she said, sounded like every other employee using the same standard script. Then, he proceeded to tell her the credit union’s computers were down, and she needed to scan a barcode at Walmart to get money into her account, so that she’ll receive the loan she applied for.

“Yeah, I listened and I did what he told me to do,” Blakey said.

Blakey said she then downloaded Cash App — per the man’s directions — and bounced money back and forth to check if the system was working. She received a spoofed text message claiming to be Navy Federal noticing suspicious activity, and to log into her account. By doing so, the scammer got her information.

“A week later I look at my account, it’s $47,000 in the negative,” Blakey said.

She went to the nearest branch and reported the scam.

“This lady is telling me, ‘Well you’ve got to take some level of responsibility.’ I said, ‘For being scammed?'” Blakey said. “I’m liable for that $47,000.”

She’s has since filed an appeal on the balance, and has been unable to access her account. It was locked after Navy Federal received a fake check in the mail for $45,500 to deposit into Blakey’s account. She’s never heard of the sender and has continued to receive spoofed calls and texts from Houston and Jacksonville area codes. She hopes it gets sorted out, and wanted to share her story to warn others.

“I just want to enjoy my retirement by myself,” Blakey said.

Navy Federal Credit Union will never ask for personal information over the phone or through text message. You will never be asked to download Cash App or to make a deposit that way. Blakey will be filing a police report.