OneMoreForTyrone: Patriots playing in memory of local lifelong fan

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – When the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams during Sunday’s Super Bowl, Hampton’s Linda Carter will be watching the game closely.

Her oldest son, Tyrone, was a former Marine and a lifelong Patriots fan. He was also the boyfriend of former WAVY TV news producer, Courtney Banks.

“My son was funny, outgoing, always had a joke,” said Linda.

Last year, Tyrone was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.

In December, while with Courtney in Arizona, Tyrone’s health declined rapidly. He wanted to come home to family in Virginia, but booking a last-minute flight from Phoenix was too costly.

One of his Marine Corps buddies, Jeremy Priessman, decided to post a GoFundMe link in a Patriots fan community on Reddit to help get Tyrone home. The goal was to raise $10,000 and they did.

Tyrone’s story even caught the attention of Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Kraft sent him a video message that said, “Tyrone, it’s an honor for me to speak to you today and tell you how much I love and admire and respect people like yourself. Thank you and you are truly a real Patriot.”

People are using the hashtag #OneMoreForTyrone in his memory.

“Complete strangers are reaching out to us and letting us know that we’re not alone. It’s incredible,” said Linda.

Now, Linda says it is time to pay it forward. She urges every adult to get checked for colon cancer. When Tyrone first told her about his sympton, it was too familiar.

“I had a gut wrenching feeling that it was the same as his father’s, cause that’s how his started. With the clots around the ankles and wrists,” recalled Linda.

Tyrone passed away at the age of 31.

Friends from the Marine Corps and even from Patriots Nation, drove in from all over the East Coast to attend Tyrone’s funeral in Hampton.

Information and resources on colorectal cancer:

American Cancer Society

National Cancer Institute

Centers for Disease Control

Colorectal Cancer Alliance

Mayo Clinic