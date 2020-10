RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s Democratic Party has sued Richmond’s general registrar for allegedly failing to fully respond to a Freedom of Information Act request seeking the names and total number of absentee voters in the city who have had their ballots rejected due to an error or omission.

The lawsuit, filed Monday by state Democratic Party Chairwoman Susan Swecker, states that Swecker requested the public records from Kirk Showalter, the city's registrar, on Oct. 9 in order for the party to "notify and assist eligible, registered Virginia voters in Richmond, including the DPVA's members and constituents, with curing any material errors and omissions in their ballots before the November 6, 2020 cure deadline to ensure that these voters' ballots are counted."