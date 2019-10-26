One person injured in Chesapeake single-vehicle accident

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The driver of a moped is recovering after a single-vehicle accident.

Chesapeake Police say it happened just after 5 p.m. Friday near the insection of Atlantic Avenue and Starberry Lane.

Atlantic Avenue was closed in both directions during the investigation.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨: Atlantic Ave is closed in both directions at Strawberry Ln due to a vehicle accident. — Chesapeake Roads (@ChesapeakeRoads) October 25, 2019

The driver of the scooter was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Witnesses at the scene told 10 On Your Side’s Geena Arevalo that paramedics worked on the driver of the moped for at least twenty minutes before being transported.

Police say it is unknown if this was a medical incident.

The incident is under investigation.