One person hospitalized after crash on Princess Anne Rd.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Fire Department shared dramatic photos of a vehicle accident just after 12 p.m. on Saturday.

According to VBFD, one person was injured after crashing a tan vehicle in the 5400 block of Princess Anne Road.

Dispatch says the call came in as an entrapment, but when rescue crews arrived on scene, the victim was removed from the vehicle.

10 On Your Side is working to learn the extent of the victim’s injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the VBPD.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.