One person dead in Hampton shooting on Goldsboro Drive

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Hampton are investigating a deadly shooting in the 5000 block of Goldsboro Drive.

Dispatchers say the call came in just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

A spokesperson with the Hampton Police Department confirmed that a single victim has died at the scene.

At this time police say there is no suspect information and investigation remains ongoing.

10 On Your Side has a crew on the way and is working to gather additional information.

