One-of-a-kind, luxury cruise vessel arriving in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The world’s first Discovery Yacht, the Scenic Eclipse, is set to call on Norfolk this week.

It wasn’t long ago that the Eclipse was christened by Dame Helen Mirren herself, but now the cruise vessel is scheduled for Norfolk Thursday morning and will depart the following day.

The 551-foot Eclipse has 114 suites and accommodates 228 passengers. The first-of-its-kind vessel also features two helicopters and its very own six-person submarine which can dive to a depth of 300 meters.

Photo Courtesy – Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours

The Eclipse is the first ocean cruise vessel for Australian-based Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours.

Nauticus executive director Stephen E. Kirkland says everyone at Nauticus’ Decker Half Moone Center are absolutely thrilled to welcome the vessel and its guest to Norfolk.

“This is a real first for us and we intend to roll out the red carpet.”

Photo Courtesy – Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours

The Eclipse is just one of the vessels that will carry the more than 35,000 passengers expecting to call on Norfolk this coming fall and winter.