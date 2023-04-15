HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY)- Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 64 Saturday morning.

Police were notified of the shooting at 9:11 a.m. eastbound near the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel.

One person was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. 10 On Your Side is working to learn the extent of the person’s injuries.

Interstate 64 at Mallory has been shut down and VDOT is rerouting traffic until further notice.