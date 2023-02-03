NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person has been taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and two apartments have been damaged in a fire Friday evening on Albemarle Drive in Norfolk.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Glen Williams said the call came in at 8:57 p.m. for an active residential structure fire in the 8000 block of Albemarle Drive.

Williams said it is unknown at this point how many people will be displaced as a result of the fire.

The fire was under control by 9:17 p.m.

