NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Police are investigating a shooting in Norfolk Sunday afternoon.
Police were called to the 5300 block of Wyngate Drive at 12:36 p.m. This is in the Crown Point neighborhood.
A juvenile male has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A person of interest was detained at the scene, police say.
