NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person has died in a residential fire in Norfolk.

Fire officials say they were notified around 12:50 a.m. for a fire in the 3500 block of Somme Avenue.

Officials confirmed on fatality and the residence is inhabitable.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.