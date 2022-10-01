CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A person has died following a vehicle fire early Saturday morning in Chesapeake.

According to police, officers and firefighters responded to a call about a vehicle on fire on George Washington Highway near the entrance to the Dismal Swamp Canal Trail around 1:10 a.m. When they arrived on scene, the vehicle was completely on fire. The vehicle was off the road and had struck a tree.

When the fire was put out, it was confirmed the driver was pronounced dead. They were the only person in the vehicle.

The incident is still under investigation.