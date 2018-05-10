10 On Your Side Success: Viewers donate thousands to disabled burglary victim

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thanks to 10 On Your Side viewers, a Portsmouth man now has money to replace $3,000 of equipment that was stolen from him in the middle of the night.

One week ago, 10 On Your Side aired the story of Brandon Mccadden who was home and sleeping in his bed when he believes burglars got through an open window. Mccadden says he feels targeted because he couldn’t fight back even if he tried, because the 33-year-old was paralyzed in a car accident years ago.

“If you’re going to rob somebody, rob somebody that can defend themselves. They take advantage of someone that can’t even do nothing. You know I have to have help to do everything,” said Mccadden.

Brandon Mccadden is a quadriplegic who lives alone and depends on an at-home nurse to help him with his daily tasks. He says his love of music keeps him going through life. Now, he is thanking 10 On Your Side viewers who stepped in.

“If it wasn’t for you all, I wouldn’t have got the exposure I needed, not as many would have found out,” said Mccadden. “I appreciate not just the donations, but the response of ‘God bless you’ or ‘I hope you get better.’ It’s not necessarily the money”



He plans to use the money to buy his new equipment — which includes a new keyboard. Mccadden also says a friend from high school stopped by with a brand new television.

“It’s amazing,” said Mccadden. “I didn’t expect this.”

If you’re interested in donating, click here.