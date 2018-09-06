10 On Your Side Success: VB school bus overcrowding issues resolved

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A mother says issues at her child’s Virginia Beach bus stop are now resolved. Kira Bertram is now thanking the school district.

Bertram says she was concerned about what happened Tuesday morning on her child’s school bus.

She says there were four kids to a seat, and children were standing in the aisle when the school bus picked up her children for their first day at Great Neck Middle School.

Bertram says the bus driver picked up her kids on an overcrowded bus and shortly after the bus driver pulled over at Marlin Bay and Mystic Cove.

A Virginia Beach school district spokeswoman tells 10 On Your Side that dispatch did receive a radio call about an overloaded bus.

“It’s a safety issue, these kids can’t go to school like that,” said Betram. “We’ve tried, several parents in this neighborhood for years to try and contact transportation and get them to change the routes.”

Bertram says she’s a voice for parents in this Virginia Beach community, so she reached out to 10 On Your Side for help. On Wednesday, Bertram was singing a different tune, a happy one.

Bertram says the Virginia Beach city public school transportation area supervisor showed up at her child’s bus stop this morning.

“He started working on the bus routes, there’s three in particular for this area, shifting the bus around so that they would alleviate the overcrowding problem,” said Betram. “It makes me feel wonderful as a mom. It made me feel like someone listened.”

She didn’t want to be “that mom” she says, but she’s glad she called 10 On Your Side.

“It was great that you guys really helped and I don’t know how far I would have gotten without your help and I really thank 10 On Your Side so much. It’s solved, the problem seems to be solved.”

Virginia Beach schools deals with 3,400 routes and a spokeswoman tells 10 On Your Side they take school transportation very seriously.