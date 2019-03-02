10 On Your Side Success: Local woman with health issues gets help getting back on her feet

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A local woman has fallen on some very hard times.

First came the health problems, then more bills that led to her water and power being shut off, and all along the way mistakes made by 49-year-old Bathsheba Ryans.

She called 10 On Your Side not because she wanted bills forgiven. She wanted partial payments to get back on track.

She is repaying the bills, but can’t do it all at once.

“I froze last night. I froze,” says Ryans.

It was cold in Ryan’s Chesapeake home when 10 On Your Side visited — 57 degrees.

There was no electric heat because the power’s cut off.

“And I got all these ailments,” Ryans adds.

She has lots of ailments, and she has all the pills to prove the tough times during the past two years. She’s had two heart attacks and, “I also got gout, lupus and I have rheumatoid arthritis, and I have a broken hip.”

Bathsheba gets partial Section 8, and $750 disability for her son.

That’s it, and she is only 49. She’s in a bad place. The bills haven’t been paid.

She admits fault. The power bill’s over $2,400. The only light in the house is the glow on Ryans’ cell phone.

Ryans says she was first told she had to pay the entire Dominion bill at once. She didn’t have over $2,400, but she did have $1,500 from her tax return.

Following our calls, Dominion accepted that, and put Ryans on a payment plan for the rest.

“Thank you so much,” she told the Dominion receptionist when she called.

The Chesapeake water bills are over $4,600.

Ryans admits her mistakes, but can’t pay it all. We called Chesapeake water and they agreed to turn it back on with $1,145.

She has a loan on a totaled car, but she can’t collect over $2,000 on the car because she can’t pay off the loan.

Guess what?

LoanMax Title Loans’ COO Berk Jolly agreed to forgive the loan for $200, and he’ll return the title, which allows Ryans to get the water running.

To all of this, Ryans said: “Thanks so much, 10 On My Side has helped me tremendously. You have helped me by helping me with my light bills, I was afraid to come up here and talk because I was embarrassed, but you guys have helped me more than anybody else has helped me.”

Ryans plans on paying $200 and getting her car title and paying the water bill. Working with the insurance company is a process, but water could be on Tuesday.