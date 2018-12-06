10 On Your Side Success: Cracked windshield due to object thrown from bus addressed

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Poquoson resident Ronnie Combs was left in a lurch after his windshield was cracked, and no one claiming responsibility for it.

He claims a student threw a rock type object from a school bus causing the damage.

Everything was fine in the beginning, and then things weren’t OK.

Combs, with his two-year-old daughter, Chloe, in the back child safety seat says he saw three kids standing, running up and down the aisle of the bus, and then something came out the window that made him jump in his seat.

“It sounded like a smack on the windshield. Like a hammer hit it.”

It’s just a small crack, but big enough to fail a state inspection, and Combs was not too happy.

“The school bus was in the other lane,” as he points to Magruder Blvd. at Butler Farm Road, “and we were going straight down Magruder Blvd.”

It was a school bus from Benjamin Syms Middle School, school bus No. 159 to be exact.

“I saw an object coming out of the bus, and it hit my windshield. It cracked my windshield,” he said. Combs called 911, “and I tried to wave them over all the way down Magruder. They just kept on going,” Combs remembered.

The bus eventually stopped, and school personnel showed up. Combs first got good news, but then the message got mixed.

“They said they were going to replace my windshield, replace the whole windshield. and now they are saying I misunderstood what they were saying,” Combs said.

Combs was so sure everything would be taken care of, he didn’t even file a police report, which was a mistake.

Then a couple of days later an administrator with the school told Combs, “I was told there was a misunderstanding with what I heard them say about replacing the windshield and this is no longer his issue and it wouldn’t be taken care of.”

Combs was claiming he was getting the run-around when he called 10 On Your Side.

“I called you guys because I know you can get things taken care of.” 10 On Your Side went to the phones and called Hampton Risk Management, the Hampton public school system, Hampton Police, and even went to Syms Middle School, where we were asked to leave the building.

Then late afternoon we got this kind statement from Hampton Public Schools Executive Director of Public Relations Marketing Kellie Goral.

“No claim has been denied by Hampton City Schools. The matter is in the hands of Risk Management who will be contacting Mr. Combs to get a receipt or invoice of damages.”

10 On Your Side then called Combs back and he confirmed he got a call from Hampton, “It appears the school is handling it, and I want to thank Hampton Schools for caring, and for doing what is right.”