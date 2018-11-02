10 On Your Side kicks off annual Coats for Families campaign

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You have the power to keep thousands of Hampton Roads residents warm this winter. 10 On Your Side’s Coats for Families drive launches this Saturday.

WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43, along with 10 On Your Side community partners, hope you will make this drive the most successful yet.

You can donate a new or gently used coat at any Albano Cleaners, Hampton Roads Honda, First Advantage Federal Credit Union, Johns Brothers Security and the Planet Fitness locations in Gloucester and Elizabeth City.

10 On Your Side’s Coats for Families campaign collects, cleans and distributes new and gently used coats from the Southside to the Peninsula November 3, 2018 – January 20, 2019.

“I am incredibly humbled by the incredible support from our viewers, sponsors and community partners,” said WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 Vice President/General Manager Carol Ward. “Your selflessness improves the quality of lives for children, teens and adults across Hampton Roads.”

WAVY News 10 Evening and Late Night Anchors Anita Blanton and Tom Schaad will support the campaign all winter long. You may be able to meet them at live 10 On Your Side Coats for Families donation events as well as continue the conversation with them on social media.

Together with your help, they hope we can meet and beat last year’s total of more than 6,000 coats collected and distributed to adults and children in need.

“With cold weather on the way, we know our neighbors and their children will need help,” said WAVY News 10 Anchor Tom Schaad. “We’re happy to provide a spark for the heart so our viewers can provide a warm coat to those in need.”

“The very first 10 On Your Side campaign I participated in when I returned to Hampton Roads was Coats for Families,” said WAVY News 10 Anchor Anita Blanton. “Helping families sift through the many donated items to find pieces just right for them was such a joy! There’s something special about knowing your community cares for you. And it’s great that we all have the opportunity to help warm hearts once again.”

Coats for Families is fueled by the warm hearts of 10 On Your Side’s long-time partners Albano Cleaners. Albano Cleaners’ main headquarters in Norfolk ensures EVERY gently used coat is cleaned from Southside to the Peninsula.

After cleaning, the coats are delivered to 10 On Your Side distribution partners by Harrison’s Moving & Storage and the Hiram Lodge. “Harrison’s Moving is excited to partner with WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 again this year to take part in this huge community effort to collect coats for all families in need,” said Harrison’s Moving & Storage Controller Carla Ferguson. “Hampton Roads pulls through every year to help their neighbors, and we here at Harrison’s are proud to be part of it.”

Entercom Radio is the exclusive radio partner for 10 On Your Side Coats for Families. Your favorite personalities from 94.9 The Point, 2WD, and Z104 will promote 10 On Your Side Coats for Families on air, on their respective websites and social media pages. Additionally, you can visit one of their live remotes across Hampton Roads and donate a new or gently used coat.

Anyone in need of a coat has MORE opportunities to receive one this winter, as 10 On Your Side’s distribution partners have grown. New this season, 10 On Your Side is partnering with Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center, Judeo Christian Outreach Center, HER Shelter and Chestnut Memorial Church in Newport News. This is in addition to returning partners Union Mission, The Salvation Army, Samaritan House, CHIP of South Hampton Roads and Tom & Ann Hunnicutt Family YMCA.

“We are proud to once again partner with our sponsors to collect coats for area residents,” said WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 News Director Mark Kurtz. “It is all part of our commitment to being On Your Side all through the year.”

The dates and hours of coat distributions varies at each location. Please visit this link on WAVY.com to see how a distribution partner nearby can provide a coat to you or someone you know.