10 On Your Side Investigation: Progress and Problems at Hampton VA

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — “Every year we add a few more thousand patients,” says J. Ronald Johnson about how the caseload is growing at the Hampton VA Medical Center.

Johnson took over in the summer of 2017 and realizes that he needs to keep adding space, hiring providers, and expanding offerings to keep up the pace. About 53,000 veterans come to Hampton for ongoing treatment, another couple thousand use the facility for prescriptions only.

“We continue to grow fairly quickly,” Johnson said. “(As much as) 7 percent a year, which is one of the higher growth rates across the VA”

The main hospital has added six new operating rooms. An expanded dialysis center will open next fall. The Chesapeake clinic will soon double in size, and the one in Virginia Beach will grow by 50 percent.

But maybe Hampton’s most important initiative is aimed at veterans such as Donald Gaines. 20 years as an Army paratrooper took its toll on his body. Pile schizophrenia on top of that.

Two other vets 10 On Your Side spoke with say they have mental health issues, too.

“PTSD is a common diagnosis for our veteran population,” Johnson said. Hampton has added 25,000 square feet of mental health services.

Gaines also gets treatment for back pain. He ordered some test results from Hampton this summer.

“They sent my results it to the wrong address. I was really upset.”

That happened back in April, too, when an Air Force vet in Virginia Beach got private medical records that belonged to a Navy vet on the Peninsula. Fortunately in both cases, the veteran who received the information forwarded it to the proper owner.

Johnson says Hampton now has a new protocol to ensure sensitive information doesn’t get into the wrong hands — or any hands at all.

“When a letter is put together for example it can go from the computer to a printed letter to an envelope without people handling it.”

The Hampton VAMC says data breaches are rare, given the number of patients under its care.

”Our success rate is very good. We had over 623,000 encounters last year, and less than 20 privacy incidents,” Johnson said.

Hampton’s wait times are down from several years ago, but are still higher than the national average.

Records show veterans waited about 11 days in September for a primary care appointment — 4 days longer than the previous September.

By comparison, Richmond’s September wait time was 6 days, and the national average was 5 days.

A satellite hospital on the Southside would shorten wait times in traffic for Navy veteran Monique Young.

“I get there at least an hour in advance just to make sure.”

But Johnson says the project is still several years away, with possible completion by late 2023 or early 2024.

The CHOICE program that coordinates private providers with the VA system has helped veterans like Gaines get more timely care. Johnson says the V.A. plans to expand CHOICE to include more veterans next year.