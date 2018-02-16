10 On Your Side investigates complaints of faulty elevators at senior community

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — 10 on Your Side went to a Chesapeake Crossing Senior Community to investigate after receiving multiple complaints of elevators not working.

Many remember the devastating fire started by lightning back in July 2017 that killed three and injured six.

Today, residents say non-working elevators have been a problem for months.

It didn’t take long for a resident to share what was going on at Chesapeake Crossing.

She didn’t want to reveal her identity.

“I don’t want to go on camera because they might kick me out of here,” she said.

10 On Your Side agreed to get her audio without showing her. “The elevators won’t work. They have one now that is working, but periodically it breaks down, and there are people who can’t walk down the steps.”

Kay Jarmon wanted to speak out and be seen. 10 On Your Side reminded her that Chesapeake Crossing advertising says they have elevators to every floor.

Jarmon jumped in, “Yeah, but they aren’t working.”

There are 12 elevators at Chesapeake Crossing.

Five of them including one 10 On Your Side saw were not working.

“All of these balconies are attached to that elevator down there, and it is working,” said elevator mechanic Mike Rush.

When reminded the elevator he was standing in front of was not working: “Right, because we are updating this one. We already updated that one (over there) and turned it over,” Rush said.

10 On Your Side went to a resident and told him what Rush had said, that each complex has a working elevator. “Big deal, that one is on the far end of where I live,” the resident said.

“It might not be convenient. It might be at the other end of the building, but there is one there,” says Chesapeake Crossing President David Rudiger, who admits working elevators have been a problem.

“There was a 24-hour period about three weeks ago when phase three had no elevator, and that was because there was an electrical problem,” Rudiger said.

Rudiger says the 20-year-old elevators were breaking down so often the Band-Aid approach wasn’t working anymore, and he pumped a million dollars to replace or greatly refurbish the elevators.

“We understand the inconvenience, and the difficulty that poses for our residents when one of those elevators is down and they kept going down…you can’t replace an elevator and have an elevator in service at the same time,” he said.

The good news is that two more elevators, including the one 10 On Your Side saw Mike Rush at, went back online Thursday. That means, of 12 elevators, seven were online and five were not working this morning, but by the afternoon nine were online and only three weren’t working.