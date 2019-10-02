Olympic gold medalist and Portsmouth native LaShawn Merritt returns home to inspire youth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Three-time Olympic gold medalist LaShawn Merritt has some down time right now, but come November he’ll gear back up for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

“I plan on putting those things together, staying hungry and bringing another gold back to Portsmouth,” smiled Merritt.

Merritt usually trains in Florida, but this week he made his way home to Portsmouth.

On Wednesday afternoon he went by his old stomping ground, Woodrow Wilson High School, to speak to the students.

This week was also dubbed Lashawn Merritt Week in the city of Portsmouth.

“I make it my duty to come back, and the big thing is to motivate the youth, let them know I’m from where you’re from, there were choices I made that led me on the path to success,” Merritt said.

He spoke to a group of future leaders in an ROTC class, hoping to inspire them to reach for the stars.

“Let them know ‘hey you can do what you want to do, be who you want to be, and I’m someone who’s living proof of it,'” Merritt said.

Although he may be hanging up the spikes soon, he says he wants his initiative to help at-risk youth in the area to continue on through his foundation.

“I plan on giving it one more Olympics next year, then retiring soon, but my heart is in giving back,” he said.

Merritt will speak at Lake View Elementary at 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

Then on Friday he plans to stop by Douglas Park Elementary and Green Run High School.