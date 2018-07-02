Older homeless population on the rise in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Volunteers for the Homeless say they’re seeing a new trend on the streets — an increase in the number of homeless people they serve that are over the age of 50.

Brown is also 62 years old.

“If it weren’t for the shelter I’d have nowhere to stay.”

He has been homeless for the last two years.

Brown is an ex-offender. After being released, he had nowhere to go.

Not having a place to call home, he became accustomed to sleeping on benches and peoples porches around town.

Michael Brown knows what it’s like to live on the streets of Portsmouth.

Dr. Darlene Sparks Washington, executive director of Portsmouth Volunteers for the Homeless, says they’ve been working with an older population just like Brown a lot more recently.

In fact, she says the non-profit has seen a trend in the last few years.

They are helping a larger number of people who are over the age of 50.

“We’re seeing the increase, it’s difficult to think about a senior who is a grandmother, a grandfather, who is out on the street,” Sparks Washington said.

In 2017, during their winter shelter program they served 205 people.

35 percent of those people were 51 to 61 years old.

16 percent were 62 or older.

This year, they served 203 people, and those numbers increased even more.

41 percent of people aged 51-61.

19 percent were 62 and older.

“There’s a variety of different reasons we’re seeing older individuals on the streets,” Sparks Washington said.

She says for some, their spouses died and they couldn’t afford to keep their home.

Others they serve have debilitating illnesses, and with no insurance, the medical bills became too expensive to keep a home.

She says many are embarrassed to let their family know they are homeless.

Brown says he no longer has family in the area to help.

“I have friends, but it’s nothing like your own, and you can’t burden your friends,” Brown said.

Sparks Washington says the increase in the older population has required them to look at things a little differently.

“We’ve been fortunate this year to be able to have a larger bus that had the capacity to be able to transport walkers and wheelchairs in that case,” she said.

She says sleeping arrangements at the shelter also had to change.

“When were in the shelter environment it may take more mats for the person to have to sleep sitting up because they might have COPD or respiratory issues.”

And donations need to change, too.

“We might be looking at things like pull ups, disposable pull ups, things that our senior population may need more of.”

Sparks Washington says they’re doing the best they can to accommodate those needs in their service center.

To keep them comfortable, PVH has showers and laundry facilities they can use.

They also partner with other organizations so people can work towards finding a job or housing.

Brown says their help has given him a renewed sense of spirit.