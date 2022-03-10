Abandoned Ringling Bros train cars catch fire on tracks in woods of North Carolina

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — Decommissioned Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus cars owned by the State of North Carolina caught fire Thursday morning, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

The train cars are located on abandoned tracks in the woods about 4,000 feet from the town limits of Spring Hope near 518 S. Old Franklin Road, officials said.

Multiple volunteer fire departments, the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), and the Nash County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene of the fire as of 11 a.m.

The historic train cars are now owned by the NCDOT after they spent just over $380,000 to purchase nine of them when the circus closed in 2017.

“These cars have a great and amazing history,” Jason Orthner, director of the NCDOT rail division, told CBS 17 in December 2020. “These were dormitory cars for all of the staff of the circus. They were built in the 1960s.”

Plans to refurbish the cars were quickly put on hold when NCDOT calculated the costs.

“This was more on the long-term play of really looking into our rail program, and how we take it into the future,” Orthner told CBS 17 at the time.

NCDOT tried to auction off the railcars on the state’s surplus goods site in December 2020 for a minimum price that was $32,000 more than the NCDOT paid for all of the cars. No bids were made.

At the time of the auction, half the rail cars were stored at the NCDOT’s railyard in Raleigh. The other half was being stored in the same spot where they went up in flames this morning.

Before the fire, giant eye-catching tigers, elephants and gorillas could still be seen painted on the sides of the cars. It’s not clear at this point how badly the train cars have been damaged.

The sheriff’s office said that the trains are inaccessible because of their location in the woods and that a train locomotive will need to be sent in order to move the cars to ensure that all fires have been extinguished.

Authorities said it hasn’t been determined yet if the fire was intentionally set or not.