Old Dominion University releases blueprint for reopening following the pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After closing the campus this spring, on Tuesday, Old Dominion University shared plans to welcome students back this fall.

The calendar paints a picture of traditional on-campus and online learning opportunities. Officials also detailed a “hybrid” course, which involves the pairing of in-person and online teaching.

In addition to course types, they announced their fall 2020 starting date is expected to be August 15. Students would finish before Thanksgiving break on November 25, eliminating fall break.

The university also outlines its plans to keep students safe while learning. The plan includes the following:

Reduced density in classrooms

Workspaces and buildings to promote physical distancing

Procurement of critical equipment and supplies to lessen the risk of virus transmission on campus

Protocols for enhanced cleaning

Disinfecting of buildings and facilities

COVID-19 testing and tracing

President John Broderick, who plans to leave ODU at the end of the 2020 school year, sent letters addressed to staff and students regarding plans to reopening.

You can read those letters here.

