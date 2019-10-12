Old Dominion Police investigating reported sexual assault on campus

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — According to Old Dominion University Police Crime Log, they are actively investigating a sexual assault that occurred on campus.

Crime Logs provided by the University say the assault happened sometime between the night of September 27 and the early morning hours of September 28.

According to details in that log, the victim reported the next day that the assault occurred at Scotland House.

The University website says Scotland House is traditionally occupied by freshmen students; however, due to occupancy needs, upperclassmen students may be assigned by HRL to this residence hall.

Photo: Scotland House // Provided by Old Dominion University

The current disposition of the case says that a warrant has been issued for a party involved. The summary of the incident is listed as rape.

According to a statement from Cheif Harris with ODUPD, an alert was not sent out to students.

In this instance based on the facts related to this case an assessment occurred and there was a determination there was not a continuing threat to the campus community. An alert was not issued based on these circumstances. Rhonda L. Harris, Assistant Vice President & Chief of Police

10 On Your Side is working to learn further details.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, you are encouraged to reach out to Old Dominion University resources.

