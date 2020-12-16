Old Dominion adds 18 players on National Signing Day

NORFOLK, Va. (ODU SPORTS)– Old Dominion University head football coach Ricky Rahne added 18 student-athletes to the Monarch Football program on National Signing Day.

“We’re really excited to add this class and to get this much talent into the program,” Rahne said. “This class didn’t get to experience many of the things other classes have. They did not have unofficial visits, did not have official visits, many of our players did not get to play a season. They believe in a championship vision we have here at Old Dominion.”

The recruiting class brings in six players from Maryland, five from Virginia, four from Pennsylvania and three from North Carolina.

2021 ODU Signees

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/Previous School

Chris Adams OL 6-6 273 Hagerstown, Md./South Hagerstown

Jordan Bly WR 5-10 172 Charlotte, N.C./Myers Park

Kris Caine DE 6-3 208 Waldorf, Md./Westlake

Taevion Clarke DE 6-3 204 Baltimore, Md./Dr. Henry A. Wise

Stephon Dubose OL 6-4 296 Chesapeake, Va./Indian River

Tahj El S 6-2 187 Charlotte, N.C./Myers Park

Skyler Grant OL 6-3 295 Fredericksburg, Va./Riverbend

Khian’Dre Harris CB 5-10 171 Fairless, Pa./Conwell Egan Catholic

Jason Henderson LB 6-1 221 Dingmans Ferry, Pa./Delaware Valley HS

Denzel Lowry DT 6-2 283 Virginia Beach, Va./Landstown

Wayne Matthews III LB 6-2 219 Largo, Md./Charles Herbert Flowers

Jalen McCain CB 5-10 183 Bowie, Md./Charles Herbert Flowers

Curtis Nixon II TE 6-5 227 Waldorf, Md./Maret School

Daniel Ogundipe OL 6-5 291 Upper Darby, Pa./Imhotep Institute

Jon-Luke Peaker RB 5-9 187 Philadelphia, Pa./Northeast

Jahaad Scales S 6-0 186 Winston-Salem, N.C./Robert B. Glenn

Tariq Sims RB 6-0 175 Leesburg, Va./Loudoun County

Kris Trinidad DE 6-5 210 Richmond, Va./Lloyd C. Bird

Chris Adams – 6-6, 273 – OL – Hagerstown, Md./South Hagerstown

A three-star recruit by 247 Sports … Ranked as No. 37 recruit from the state of Maryland … Earned first-team All-County honors on the offensive and defensive line … Helped lead South Hagerstown to the second round of the state playoffs as a junior … Had 39 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and six sacks as a junior.

Jordan Bly – 5-10, 172 – WR – Charlotte, N.C./Myers Park

A three-star recruit by 247 Sports … Earned first-team all-conference as a junior … Had 39 receptions for 501 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior … Ranked as the No. 64 recruit in North Carolina … Helped lead Myers Park to a 12-1 record and advance to the third round of the state playoffs.

Kris Caine – 6-3, 208 – DE – Waldorf, Md./Westlake

Registered 45 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks as a junior …

Taevion Clarke – 6-3, 204 – LB – Baltimore, Md./ Dr. Henry A. Wise

A three-star recruit by 247 Sports … Ranked as the No. 29 recruit in Maryland … In seven games in 2019, totaled 41 tackles, nine sacks and an interception as a junior.

Stephon Dubose – 6-4, 296 – OL – Chesapeake, Va./Indian River

A three-star recruit by 247 Sports … Ranked as the No. 22 recruit in Hampton Roads and No. 48 ranked recruit in Virginia by ESPN … Named a first-team All-757 Junior at offensive line … Has played center, guard and tackle in high school.

Tahj El – 6-2, 187 – S – Charlotte, N.C./Myers Park

Recorded 44 tackles, six tackles for loss and two interceptions as a junior … Scored touchdowns on an interception and fumble return … Earned third-team All-Charlotte Observer at safety as a junior.

Skyler Grant – 6-3, 295 – OL – Fredericksburg, Va./Riverbend

Earned first-team All-District and All-Area honors at offensive and defensive line … Named Lineman of the Year … U.S. National Team Alumni.

Khian’Dre Harris – 5-10, 171 – CB – Fairless, Pa./Conwell Egan Catholic*

A two-star recruit by 247 Sports … Rushed for 668 yards and four touchdowns as a junior, while catching 14 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown … Named first-team All-Catholic at running back as a junior … Had eight carries for 130 yards and two touchdowns against CB East … Helped Conwell Egan Catholic to a 13-1 record and state quarterfinals as a sophomore.

Jason Henderson – 6-1, 221 – LB – Dingmans Ferry, Pa./Delaware Valley HS*

A three-star recruit by 247 Sports … Set a school record with 529 tackles in his four-year career at Delaware Valley High School … Notched a career-high 162 tackles as a junior … Also had five sacks and an interception … Recorded 140 tackles and seven sacks as a sophomore … Had 102 tackles as a senior in seven games … Had 80 carries for 762 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior … Ranked as the No. 24 recruit in Pennsylvania and the No. 60 outside linebacker in the country … Two-time Scranton Times Defensive Player of the Year … Twice earned all-league, region and Class 6A all-state accolades … Named Pennsylvania All-State at linebacker across all classifications … Rushed for 250 yards and six touchdowns and caught 21 passes for 345 yards and five touchdowns as a junior … Placed fifth in the PIAA State Wrestling Championships at 195 pounds as a junior.

Denzel Lowry – 6-2, 283 – DT – Virginia Beach, Va./Landstown

Earned first-team All-Beach District at defensive tackle … Helped lead Landstown to the second round of the state playoffs as a junior … Earned second-team All-State honors at defensive tackle … Named a first-team All-757 Junior in 2019.

Wayne Matthews III – 6-2, 219 – LB – Largo, Md./Charles Herbert Flowers

A two-star recruit by 247 Sports … Ranked as No. 56 recruit from the state of Maryland … Earned First Team PG All County honors in 2018 after just his sophomore year … Helped lead Flowers to the quarterfinals of the playoffs as a junior.

Jalen McCain – 5-10, 183 – CB – Bowie, Md./Charles Herbert Flowers

A three-star recruit by 247 Sports … Ranked as No. 33 recruit from the state of Maryland … Earned NBC Sports Washington All-DMV honors … Also elected Team Captain … Earned All-IAC team in his sophomore year.

Curtis Nixon II – 6-5, 227 – TE – Waldorf, Md./Maret School

A three-star recruit by 247 Sports … Ranked as No. 9 recruit in Washington, D.C. … Helped lead the Maret School to a Class A State Championship as a junior.

Daniel Ogundipe – 6-5, 291 – OL – Upper Darby, Pa./Imhotep Institute*

A two-star recruit by 247 Sports … Ranked as No. 63 recruit from the state of Pennsylvania … Started playing football his junior year … helped lead Imhotep Institute to the quarterfinals of the playoffs that year as well … Also played on the basketball team.

Jon-Luke Peaker – 5-9, 187 – RB – Philadelphia, Pa./Northeast*

A three-star recruit by 247 Sports … Ranked as No. 50 recruit from the state of Pennsylvania … A three-year starter, earned All public league honors as well as winning team MVP … Rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns … Helped lead Northeast to the PIAA 6A football championships.

Jahaad Scales – 6-0, 186 – S – Winston-Salem, N.C./Robert B. Glenn

A three-star recruit by 247 Sports … Ranked as No. 73 recruit from the state of North Carolina … Made 45 Tackles and had two interceptions, one blocked punt and had one pass breakup his junior year … helped lead Glenn to the third round of the state playoffs.

Tariq Sims – 6-0, 175 – RB – Leesburg, Va./Loudoun County

A three-star recruit by 247 Sports … Ranked as No. 63 recruit from the state of Virginia … Earned All-Dulles District Football Team honors following his junior season … Helped lead Loudoun County to the second round of the playoffs as a junior.

Kris Trinidad – 6-5, 210 – DE – Richmond, Va./Lloyd C. Bird

Recorded 38 tackles, 5.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries as a junior … Also played basketball for Lloyd C. Bird.

*Indicates they played high school football this fall. All others the 2020 fall high school season was postponed.