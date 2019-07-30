Officials: Thief takes $2K worth of construction tools from Camden County church

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A church in Camden County was robbed sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning, according to a Facebook post from the county’s sheriff’s office.

The post said a thief broke into a shed at the The New Sawyer’s Creek Baptist Church, stole over $2,000 worth of construction tools and caused nearly $500 worth of damage.

“It’s wrong enough to steal from our community, but there’s a special place for those who steal from a church,” said the sheriff’s office in the post. “The tools belong to a hardworking man that depends on them to make a living.”

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-5046