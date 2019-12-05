Officials confirm active shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2/CNN) — Officials are responding to an active shooter, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.
Officials received the report at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, to the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, near the main Nimitz gate.
Due to the security incident, access and gates to JBPHH are closed.
“We’re concerned about the safety of everybody. So many buildings are in lockdown status right now. Our intent is to minimize area where we need to be to find what is going on and keep everybody else safe,”Lydia Robertson | Pearl Harbor Navy Affairs
The Honolulu Police and Fire Department, and military units have also responded to the scene.
Capt. Scot Seguirant of the Honolulu Fire Department told CNN they have responded with six units and twenty-two personnel.
The public is advised to heavy traffic on Kamehameha and Nimitz Highway.
According to the Department of Education, Mokulele Elementary, Hickam Elementary, and Nimitz Elementary are all on lockdown.
