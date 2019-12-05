Officials confirm active shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2/CNN) — Officials are responding to an active shooter, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed. We will update when we have further information. pic.twitter.com/6uZulGOUTx — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019

Officials received the report at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, to the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, near the main Nimitz gate.

Scene right now outside of Pearl Harbor, which has been locked down due to reports of an active shooter. Heavy police presence in the area. We will update you with the latest details on @KHONnews pic.twitter.com/mHbHmmasm8 — Sam Spangler (@SamSpanglerHI) December 5, 2019

Due to the security incident, access and gates to JBPHH are closed.

“We’re concerned about the safety of everybody. So many buildings are in lockdown status right now. Our intent is to minimize area where we need to be to find what is going on and keep everybody else safe,” Lydia Robertson | Pearl Harbor Navy Affairs

The Honolulu Police and Fire Department, and military units have also responded to the scene.

Capt. Scot Seguirant of the Honolulu Fire Department told CNN they have responded with six units and twenty-two personnel.

The public is advised to heavy traffic on Kamehameha and Nimitz Highway.

#HNL Update: All commercial passenger flights are operating normally at the Daniel K Inouye Airport, however traffic on Nimitz Hwy and surrounding streets have heavy traffic due to the incident at Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Allow extra time to get to the airport. — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) December 5, 2019

According to the Department of Education, Mokulele Elementary, Hickam Elementary, and Nimitz Elementary are all on lockdown.

This story will be updated.