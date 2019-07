PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Officers are warning Perquimans County residents of a new scam involving fake money.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook, fake $20 bills are circulating the area. They appear to be real, but underneath the picture of President Andrew Jackson it says “This is a replica.”

Officers are asking citizens to contact them if they receive one of these fake bills.