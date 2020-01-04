Officers create winter wonderland for sick 2-year-old girl in Arizona

GILBERT, Ariz. (CNN) – A mother is elated that a police department created a winter wonderland in Arizona for her 2-year-old daughter, who was born with a heart condition.

Sandee Walker said they planned to travel to see recent snowfall, but doctors said traveling to high altitudes would be too much for her daughter Quinn.

So instead, officers from Casa Grande Police Department brought the snow to them — five tons of the white stuff was trucked to their Gilbert, Arizona home.

“I’ve been tearing up all morning, just watching her and her brothers happy,” Walker told the TV station.

Quinn was born missing the left side of her heart, and she had her first open-heart surgery when she was six days old. In April, she’ll have her third surgery.

While Walker said she looks fine, Quinn needs to be on oxygen most of the time, making travel difficult.