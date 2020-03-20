ODU’s spring football season canceled

(WAVY) — Conference USA released a statement on Thursday night that announced the cancellation of formal and organized practice for the spring semester, effectively immediately.

This includes ODU’s planned spring football practice and spring game, which was slated for April 18.

The conference indicated that all other team activities, such as individual workouts, will be governed by NCAA rules within each institution’s discretion.

Old Dominion will be playing its first season under first-year head coach Ricky Rahne who was the Offensive Coordinator at Penn State.

Rahne told Harry Minium of ODUSports.com, “Before all this happened, we were really pleased with how the guys were progressing. We were excited to see them in pads and helmets.”



“Now, we’re just going to make adjustments day by day and week by week.”

Rahne inherits a squad that went 1-11 in 2019, losing its final 11 games of the season.

The Monarchs are scheduled to open the season at home on Sept. 4 vs. Wake Forest.