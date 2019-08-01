ODU’s Larry ‘Chip’ Filer selected as Norfolk’s next city manager

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dr. Larry “Chip” Filer, a 20-year employee and current executive at Old Dominion University, has been selected as Norfolk’s newest city manager.

“Dr. Filer has established a strong record of accomplishment in the fields of management and finance and is a recognized expert in economic development,” said Mayor Kenny Alexander in a press release. “He is an analytical, empirically orientated and policy-driven leader who values success for all of Norfolk’s working families as well as openness and innovation.”

Filer is currently the Associate Vice President for Entrepreneurship and Economic Development at ODU, a position in which he started ODU’s Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and coordinated neighborhood resiliency efforts with the city.

“I am eager to take the work that I have done over the past 20 years and put it into practice to make this city vibrant and more inclusive,” Filer said.

Filer focused on the major St. Paul’s area restoration project in a statement about his appointment, saying he wants to avoid gentrification that would negatively affect current residents.

“We must remain focused on deconcentrating poverty and creating ladders of opportunity, or we will fall short of our promise to avoid the gentrification of this important and historic Norfolk community. My success will also be determined by the safety of our neighborhoods, the delivery of strong reliable services, and the transparent administration of government. I also look forward to working with more than 5000 new colleagues and their leadership, all of whom are tireless public servants who are making Norfolk a great city.”

City Manager Doug Smith was selected back in June to be the president and CEO of the Hampton Roads Economic Development Alliance starting in September. He was appointed to the city manager role in June 2017 after serving as interim city manager.

This article will be updated.