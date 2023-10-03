NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University will deliver its 24th Annual State of the Region Report during an event on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Produced by the university’s Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy, the report’s purpose is to provide decision makers and thought leaders with data that can be inserted in discussions that affect the daily lives of Hampton Roads residents.

The report indicates that Hampton Roads has mostly recovered from the economic stress brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, but warns of an over reliance on federal spending

According to Robert McNab, chair of the Department of Economics and Director of the Dragas Center in the Strome College of Business, the region can’t depend on federal government spending.

“2023 might seem like the best of times and the worst of times,” McNab said. “There was a record number of residents working or looking for work, and the unemployment rate hovered near pre-pandemic lows. Defense spending in the region increased, the Port of Virginia moved more cargo than it did prior to the pandemic, and the hotel industry observed record revenues. Yet, when we compare the performance of the region to large metro areas in neighboring states, there is much to be desired. We just are not growing as fast as our competitors, and we have yet to see a full recovery in the number of jobs in the region.”

The event is divided into the following seven parts: Growth Returns, Now Make it Last

The Pillars of the Hampton Roads Economy Remains Strong

The Fourth Pillar: Veterans in Hampton Roads

Get on the bus: Public Transportation in Hampton Roads

Death and Dying in Hampton Roads: What is the state of end-of-life care in Hampton Roads?

Should Taxpayers Subsidize Private Facilities in Hampton Roads? Glitz vs Reality

The Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art: Challenges, Opportunities, and Economic Impact

The events, which require preregistration, are scheduled for noon Oct. 3 at the Hilton Norfolk| The Main and 8 a.m. Oct. 6 at the Newport News-Hampton Holiday Inn.

A link to the full report can be found here.