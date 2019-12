(WAVY) — The Old Dominion women’s basketball team improved to 9-2 on the season after defeating Hampton 75-38 at the Anne Donovan Classic.



ODU scored 31 points in the third quarter and will play Mount St. Mary’s on Saturday at 2:00.

William & Mary improved its record to 8-2 after a 65-56 win over Norfolk State.

Sophomore Eva Hodgson scored a game-high 19 points in the victory. She added five rebounds, and five assists in 34 minutes.

Watch the highlights on WAVY.com.