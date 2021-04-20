ODU turns to Taylor Heinicke in new season ticket campaign

NORFOLK (WAVY) — After opting out of the 2020 football season, Old Dominion has hired an advertising agency to help the program sell season tickets for the upcoming season.

Athletic Director Wood Selig says he expects S.B. Ballard Stadium to be at full capacity this Fall.

“We are proceeding as if we are going to have 21,000 fans at S.B. Ballard Stadium,” Selig said. “That’s what we are hoping and that’s what we are planning for.”

Old Dominion’s attendance plummeted during the 2019 season, despite playing in a new stadium. After a 1-11 season, a coaching change was made when Selig hired former Penn State Offensive Coordinator to replace Bobby Wilder.

One way to help reignite the fan base was to turn to one of the most popular figures in ODU history.

“So we made a call.” Selig said. “Who are you gonna call? We’re not calling Ghostbusters, we’re calling Taylor Heinicke.”

In the television ad, which is expected to run for six weeks, Big Blue, ODU’s longtime mascot, is seen walking the field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. After taking off his mask, it’s revealed that Taylor Heinicke is the one donning the costume.

“Fortunately for us, when we told Taylor this was the concept that we have for the campaign he said, ‘I’ve always wanted to be Big Blue,’ so there you have it.”

Heinicke reemerged on the national stage late in the NFL season when he was picked up by the Washington Football Team and started a playoff game against the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and nearly helped WFT pull off the upset.

The performance earned Heinicke a two-year contract with Washington.

“There’s Taylor Heinicke, the guy who single-handedly electrified hundreds of thousands of fans over his four-year career and now here he is in the Big Blue mascot outfit,” Selig said.

And Dr. Selig Heinicke’s will allow fans to conjure up memories of the days of a packed stadium.

“Getting people to remember why they like coming out to ODU football and get people who may not have been involved, get them to start coming out for ODU football.”