ODU rallies past Norfolk State 24-21 in first game at new stadium

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Lala Davis scored a late touchdown as Old Dominion came from behind in the final six minutes to defeat intra-city rival Norfolk State 24-20 on Saturday in the first game at ODU’s reconstructed S.B. Ballard Stadium.

Trailing for the first time – 20-17 with 5:51 remaining – Old Dominion reached the red zone on the strength of a 15-yard run by Davis and a 31-yard pass from Stone Smartt to Eric Kumah. On third-and-1 from the 7, Davis ran for 5 yards for the first down then added 2 yards for the go-ahead touchdown on the next play.

On the Spartans’ ensuing possession, Lance Boykin intercepted a pass at the Norfolk 35 with 1:22 remaining and the Monarchs ran out the clock.

FCS-member Norfolk State fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter but rallied with two touchdown passes and a go-ahead rushing touchdown from third-year starting quarterback Juwan Carter. His 9-yard run gave the Spartans a 21-17 lead with just under six minutes to go.

After two sustained drives in the first quarter produced the 14-0 lead for the Monarchs they were held to a 26-yard third-quarter field goal by Nick Rice prior to the winning drive.

Old Dominion leads the limited series 4-0.

