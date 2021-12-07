ODU rallies for 74-59 win over William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kalu Ezikpe had 18 points to lead five Old Dominion players in double figures as the Monarchs beat William & Mary 74-59.

Jaylin Hunter added 16 points for the Monarchs on Tuesday night. D’Angelo Stines chipped in 13, Mekhi Long scored 11 and C.J. Keyser had 10. Tyler Rice led the Tribe with 16 points.

Old Dominion (5-5) has now won back-to-back games while the Tribe (1-9) have lost nine of their first 10 games.

William & Mary missed eight of its final 12 shots and had four turnovers, which the Monarchs converted into three layups and a dunk.

William & Mary hosts Hampton on Thursday, ODU hosts VCU on Saturday night.