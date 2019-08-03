ODU opens fall camp with a lot of new faces

NORFOLK (WAVY) — Old Dominion opened its fall camp on Friday night as the Monarchs try to rebound from a 4-8 season.



There are a lot of new faces on the team and on the coaching staff. The quarterback competition is wide open, there is uncertainty at wide receiver and there holes to fill on defense.



“Coming off last year, the record we had, nobody was happy about that,” coach Bobby Wilder said. “There’s a lot of new coaches, a lot of new members on the staff, as well as the team, depth wise, there is a lot of depth which is going to create that competition leading into the Norfolk State game.”

With Oshane Ximines now with the New York Giants, redshirt Junior linebacker Lawrence Garner is expected to be the anchor of the Monarchs defense which will also have a new coordinator, David Blackwell.



“A lot of excitement,” Garner said. “Getting out there and getting to play football out there with a bunch of new faces, as a team I think we got closer throughout the offseason.”

The Monarchs will open the season against Norfolk State on August 31st at the new and improved S.B. Ballard Stadium.





