ODU can’t hold on to 12 point lead in 71-69 loss to Western Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, KY (AP) — Taveion Hollingsworth matched his season high with 23 points, making a basket and three free throws in the final 11 seconds, to rally Western Kentucky to a 71-69 victory over Old Dominion.

The Monarchs squandered a late 12 point lead and could not handle the Hilltoppers full court press defense.

Jason Wade topped Old Dominion with a career-high 22 points, while Malik Curry scored 20.

ODU falls to 6-11 (2-2 C-USA) while WKU improves to 11-6 (4-1 in C-USA).

The Monarchs are at Marshall on Saturday.

