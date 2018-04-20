ODU announces plan to rebuild, expand football stadium

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University is looking to enhance the fan experience at football games with renovations aimed at expanding its stadium on campus.

University officials on Friday announced its plans for a project to rebuild and expand S.B. Ballard Stadium. Construction is to get underway this summer, and is expected to be complete by the time the 2019 season gets underway.

Officials say the stadium will have 21,000 seats, all new stands with modern amenities and a new press box. The $65 million was not funded by state money and will not require increases in student fees, according to the university.